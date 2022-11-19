Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 2,488 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

