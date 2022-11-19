Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys New Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 108.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 23.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 37.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $562.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

