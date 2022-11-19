Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $104,000 Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Key Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

