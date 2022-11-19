Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $117,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Unity Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,831 shares of company stock valued at $836,315. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $199.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

