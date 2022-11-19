Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IVT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of IVT stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 134.43%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Read More

