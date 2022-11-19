Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

MRNA opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,192,925.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,788,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,436 shares of company stock valued at $71,229,712. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

