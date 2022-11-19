UBS Group AG Grows Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 34,889.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.70% of New York Times worth $126,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,737.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

