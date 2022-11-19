UBS Group AG Has $119.68 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $119,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $228.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.10 and its 200-day moving average is $226.68.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.