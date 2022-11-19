UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.84% of W. P. Carey worth $134,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

