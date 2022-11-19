UBS Group AG Sells 51,528 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,528 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.85% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $144,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 182,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.11 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

