Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:UJO opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £34.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,540.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.53. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.63).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.81%.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

