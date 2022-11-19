Uniswap Price Tops $5.78 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $94.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00034726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00374439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001159 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.90195435 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 541 active market(s) with $101,742,817.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

