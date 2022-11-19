United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

United American Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

United American Healthcare Company Profile



United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

