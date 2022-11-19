United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $14.36 on Friday. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

