United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Trading Down 11.2%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 10,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 69,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

United Lithium Trading Up 12.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

United Lithium Company Profile



United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

