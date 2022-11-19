United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 840,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in United Parcel Service by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

