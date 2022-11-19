Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

UNTY opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $300.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

