Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Insider Craig Coleman Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI – Get Rating) insider Craig Coleman bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,450.00 ($24,463.09).

Universal Biosensors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Universal Biosensors alerts:

About Universal Biosensors

(Get Rating)

Read More

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, operates as a biosensors company primarily in Australia. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use devices for measuring analytes across various industries. It manufactures and distributes Prothrombin Time International Normalized Ratio coagulation test strips; and distributes Siemens' Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer, a test used to monitor the effect of the anticoagulant therapy warfarin.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Biosensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Biosensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.