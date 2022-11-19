USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $34.88. 18,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 19,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

Institutional Trading of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.45% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

