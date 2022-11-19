USDD Reaches Market Cap of $719.43 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, USDD has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005938 BTC on popular exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $719.43 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.52 or 0.07931560 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00573020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.07 or 0.29847694 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,038 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

