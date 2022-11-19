Utilitywise (LON:UTW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Utilitywise shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,662,900 shares traded.
Utilitywise Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.90. The company has a market cap of £1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.
Utilitywise Company Profile
Utilitywise plc provides energy procurement and energy management services to businesses in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and other European markets. It provides fixed and flexible energy and water procurement solutions; export contracts; energy commodity trading; public sector portfolio solutions; data collection and MOP tendering services; and risk management solutions.
