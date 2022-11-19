Utrust Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $44.72 million and $1.71 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

