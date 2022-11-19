VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $199,379.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

