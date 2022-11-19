Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vacasa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $724.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,044,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,438,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vacasa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,672,000 after buying an additional 700,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

