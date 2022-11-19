Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading Up 6.5%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 76,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Valens Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Valens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.