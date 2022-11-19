VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mass Ave Global Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. now owns 118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 388,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNM stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $21.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

