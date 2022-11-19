Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $141.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.