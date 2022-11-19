Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $226.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,280. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

