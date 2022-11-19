Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,638,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.65. The company had a trading volume of 310,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,653. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day moving average of $179.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.