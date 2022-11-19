Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.97

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBSGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.97 and traded as low as $45.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 2,210,517 shares traded.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

