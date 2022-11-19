Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.97

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.97 and traded as low as $45.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 2,210,517 shares traded.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (VMBS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.