Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $234.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.60.

