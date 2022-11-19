Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,117,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,934,000.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
BNDW traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,610. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
