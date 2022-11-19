Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,117,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,934,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,610. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.