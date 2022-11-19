VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

ABBV traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

