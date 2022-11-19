VELA Investment Management LLC Has $742,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.16. 6,860,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

