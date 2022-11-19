VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,661 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of SU traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.61. 4,383,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,539. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

