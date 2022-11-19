VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 258.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $256.10. The company had a trading volume of 504,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,330. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.79 and its 200 day moving average is $300.89. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.