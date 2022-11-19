VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.86. 3,421,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.12 and a 200 day moving average of $366.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

