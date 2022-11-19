VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,287 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.33. 4,498,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.