VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,216 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 140,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 859,936 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Performance

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $734,406.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.38. 183,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.