VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,157,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

