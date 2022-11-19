VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of National HealthCare worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.5 %

NHC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,133. The stock has a market cap of $938.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $75.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National HealthCare Profile

NHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.