VELA Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

VELA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. 13,218,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,372,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

