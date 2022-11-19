Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Down 7%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.31). 60,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 33,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.33).

Velocity Composites Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

