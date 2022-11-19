Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

VERA opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $439.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $166,731.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,809 shares in the company, valued at $539,772.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $166,731.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,772.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $386,145.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,568.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,339 shares of company stock worth $1,571,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

