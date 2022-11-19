Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
VERA opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $439.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
