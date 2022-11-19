Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.70 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $23,173.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,634.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00380856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00116471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00796024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00629135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00234086 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,488,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

