Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,709. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,717,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,454 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.