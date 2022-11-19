Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.
Viasat Price Performance
NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.33. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
