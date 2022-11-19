VirtualMeta (VMA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.09

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.36 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02667769 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

