Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VGI opened at $7.97 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

