Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.

EDF opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

