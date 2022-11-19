Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
EDF opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.16.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
